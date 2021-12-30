It's time to check how well your FAVE TV shows have done on the TRP chart. Bigg Boss 15 continues to disappoint as far as ratings have concerned. The weekday ratings of Bigg Boss 15 are 0.9 whereas the Weekend ratings are 1.4 million viewership impressions. Anupamaa's ratings have seen a hike again. that had gained a spot in TOP 5 has slipped down again. , 's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2's ratings continue to be the same (0.7). Shivangi Joshi, Samridh Bawa, Randeep Rai's 2's ratings have slipped down a little. TRPs of some shows have slipped down while some have seen a hike in the ratings. So, without further ado, let's check out how well your TV shows have done on the TRP chart. Also Read - Imlie upcoming twist: Aryan turns overprotective towards Imlie; wants her to stay away from Aditya

Anupamaa

, , and starrer Anupamaa has been seeing a hike in the TRP ratings. The drama between Malvika, Vanraj and Kavya has worked in the favour of the makers. Elsewhere, Anupamaa and Anuj's romance twist is also getting a lot of attention from the masses. Last week, Anupamaa's ratings were 4.4. This week, it has creased by a 0.1, Anupamaa has gained 4.5 million viewership impressions this week. Also Read - Anupamaa shocking twist: Bapuji wants Anupamaa to marry Anuj; Rakhi Dave to create problem in Shah house

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin/ Imlie

Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have maintained its TRP ratings this week. The drama between Shruti-Virat and Sai has kept the audience hooked to the TV show. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has earned 3.2 million viewership impressions this week. Ghum Hai has also tied with Imlie starring Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer, Mayuri Deshmukh and Fahmaan Khan. It has seen a jump in the TRP. Compared to last week's 2.8, this week Imlie has got 3.2 million viewership impressions this week. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi DEBUNKS controversy around Mohsin Khan; announces new project with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai costar

With each passing day, Akshara and Abhimanyu's stunning chemistry is winning hearts. And that is being reflected in the TRP ratings of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show. Though it has maintained its position on the third spot, the rating has improved. Compared to last week's 2.8, Yeh Rishta has grabbed 3.0 million viewership impressions in week 51.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein have maintained its position of being number 4 on the TRP list. However, the TRPs have seen a slight boost like the rest of the TV shows. From 2.5 viewership impressions, Yeh Hai Chahatain has claimed the TRP ratings to 2.9 million viewership impressions.

Udaariyaan

In week 50, Udaariyaan had been on the third spot on the TRP list. However, this week, the TRPs have slipped down and the position as well. Priyanka Choudhary, , Isha Malviya and starrer Udaariyaan has grabbed the 5th spot this week with 2.6 million viewership impressions. Recently, fans of Udaariyaan had expressed their anger at the sudden change in Angad Maan's (Karan) character.