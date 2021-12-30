TRP Report Week 51: Anupamaa TOPS again with a hike; Udaariyaan drops, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnesses jump in ratings

TRP Report Week 51: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Udaariyaan, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Bigg Boss 15 and more Find out the ratings of your fave TV shows here: