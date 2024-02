Thursday it is! We know you all are waiting for the BARC TRP list to be out. Yes, the list is here. It is time to know how well have our favourite TV shows performed. This week again, we have Anupamaa at the top. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 did not get much numbers but it is the top performing show for its channel. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is also not in the top ten this week. Take a look at the whole list here: Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj shares Rajan Shahi approached him even before he pitched the show to the channel

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal shoots for the show despite being unwell; shares health update

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts as usual. The reunion of Anuj and Anupamaa has grabbed all the attention. We also saw Anuj and Anupamaa finally clearing their misunderstandings. The show has got 2.7 million impressions this week. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj to break ties with Anu after Aadhya blames her for attack? Pakhi announces she wants to marry Titu

Trending Now

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also on its regular second place. The show is unable to get back the top spot. It seems Ishaan, Reeva and Savi's love triangle isn't working that well. This week the show has got 2.4 million impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai/Jhanak

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the third place. People have loved Abhira and Armaan's story. The entry of Yuvraj in the show has grabbed all attention. People have loved the new twists and turns. Along with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer Jhanak is also in the third spot. The show is giving a tough competition to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Both the shows have got 2.3 million impressions.

Imlie

Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy starrer Imlie has seen some amazing twists and turns in the last week. The death sequence of Agastya got good numbers. The promo of Sai Ketan Rao's return as Surya grabbed attention. The show has got 1.9 million impressions.

Pandya Store/Teri Meri Dooriyaann/Shiv Shakti: Tag Tyag Tandav

Pandya Store, Teri Meri Dooriyaann and Shiv Shakti: Tag Tyag Tandav have also been performing well. The story of Pandya Store has some interesting twists and turns while in Teri Meri Dooriyaann people have loved the chemistry between the lead stars and the new changes. The mythological show, Shiv Shakti: Tag Tyag Tandav is getting love. People are interested in knowing their God. All these shows have got 1.8 ratings.