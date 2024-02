The TRP report of week 8 is out now. It is Thursday and the BARC TRP report is here. Everyone has been waiting to know which TV show worked and which did not. Talking of reality TV shows, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 did not manage to make a place in the top five but it is one of the best shows of the channel. As usual, Anupamaa is at the top of the TRP chart and surprisingly this time, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back in the top five. Take a look at the entire TRP list of week 8 here: Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update: Titu and Adhik make master plan to expose Pakhi; Shruti starts playing guilt game with Anuj

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has always been on the top. In the last week, we saw Anupamaa and Anuj speaking to each other where Anupamaa tells him that she does not want to get back in his life as Aadhya does not like it. This separation track has grabbed all the attention. The show has got 2.6 million impressions. However, this number is less than what it was last week.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is at the second place. Savi's struggles in the Bhosale Mansion has grabbed all the attention. The chemistry between Savi and Ishaan has been loved. The show has got 2.4 million impressions this week.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai/Jhanak

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai saw the entry of Yuvraj that brought Abhira and Armaan close. People have loved their bond and are liking the chemistry between the lead stars. Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer Jhanak is also getting all the love. The story of Aniruddha and Jhanak is so pure and beautiful. Both these shows have got 2.2 million impressions.

Pandya Store/Imlie/TeriMeriDooriyaann/Taarak Mehta Ka OoltahChashmah/Kundali Bhagya

Pandya Store, Imlie, TeriMeriDooriyaann, Taarak Mehta Ka OoltahChashmah, and Kundali Bhagya are all in the fourth place. While Pandya Store, Imlie, TeriMeriDooriyaann have been in the top five since a few weeks, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Kundali Bhagya grabbed a spot in the top five this week. All these shows have got 1.8 ratings.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe starrer Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is going off-air due to the low TRPs but this week it is back in the top five TV shows. The show has got 1.7 million impressions.