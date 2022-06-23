Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fans of other shows look forward to Thursday with anticipation as the TRP sheet is out. This is the day when the report card gets out. Well, Anupamaa is on the top spot as usual. The show had ratings of 2.7 last week but now it has again come to 3. The current track is not getting a lot of love from the audience. The makers have to tread carefully to cross over this phase. Star Plus' new offering Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is on the second place. The show was loved as fans got to see all their fave jodis like Anupamaa- Anuj, Imlie - Aryan, Akshara-Abhi under one roof. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is dating The Archies actor Vedang Raina and NOT Ibrahim Ali Khan

Let us come to the third place. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have tied for the spot. All of them got ratings of 2.1. and Pravisht Mishra are the leads of Banni Chow Home Delivery. Fans are loving the acting of the two leads, and the story also has loads of drama. The other three shows are consistent on the TRP charts proving that Star Plus have kind of eaten up the competition. Kundali Bhagya and Imlie are tied on the fourth spot with 2 while Naagin 6 and have got 1.8. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Shafaq Naaz aka Shruti recounts spine-chilling encounter with obsessed fan; says, 'I was paranoid....'

In the coming days, the ratings of Kundali Bhagya might increase as we see the budding equation between Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Arjun Raghuvanshi (Shakti Arora). Fans are already talking about how he has infused a lot of freshness on the show. on Zee TV which has actors like Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare got 1.7 points. Naagin 6 has been the best performing fiction show for Colors. Well, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is expected to revive their fortunes. Also Read - From Ranbir Kapoor foreseeing Imran Khan's early retirement to Akshay Kumar on Twinkle Khanna's career: Times when celebs' predictions came true