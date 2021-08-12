TRP Week 31 by Ormax Media: TMKOC, Indian Idol 12 and Anupamaa continue to dominate, Imlie drops out of list

Well, it's Thursday and you might be waiting the latest list of the TRP as the loyal viewers of popular TV shows. Talking about the latest report by Ormax Media, we witnessed a major turnaround as 's Dance Deewane climbed up the charts while Imlie failed to the enter the top ten this time. Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anupamaa and Indian Idol 12 continued their dominance in the list... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to expect from tonight's episode of top TV shows

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Also Read - Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin — All the twists and drama to take place in your fave shows tonight

The popular sit-com, which has been entertaining us from over a decade, once again grabbed the top position in the list. The quirky yet relatable plot with the dose of comedy made this 's show hot favourite among the audience.

Anupamaa

, and starrer Anupamaa continued to remain at the second spot this week. The last few episodes of the soap opera were high on dramatic moments, which kept the audience hooked to the show.

Indian Idol 12

In the last weekend, we saw arriving as the guest judge and contestants gave him a tribute by singing songs from his blockbuster films. With Grand Finale in the coming weekend, we might see the singing reality show reaching at its epic position in the list.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin climbed up the charts this week thanks to the major drama, which happened in the last few episodes.

Dance Deewane 3

The dance reality show, which is judged by , and Tushar Kalia, has showed a huge this week thanks to some amazing performances of the talented contestants.

Wagle Ki Duniya

, , Chinmayee Salvi, Shaheen Kapahi, Anjan Srivastav and Bharti Achrekar starrer sit-com, which is based on the characters created by RK Lakshman, has been entertaining the audience with its quirky and believable plot, which strikes the chord with almost every individual.

Super Dancer 4

Despite Shilpa Shetty's absence, the dance reality show witnessed a huge jump in the list and we feel the mind-boggling performances of the contestants are the reason behind this.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

's stunt-reality show, which has been garnering controversies in the past few weeks, due to unfair eviction, has managed to remain steady at the eighth position.

Kundali Bhagya

, , Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur, Manit Joura starrer Kundali Bhagya, which re-entered the list in the last week, has stayed rock-steady thanks to the latest episodes, which were high on emotional drama and gained the sympathy of the masses.

and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya has finally re-entered the list and we are sure that this news will make all the fans super happy.