TRP Week 31 by Ormax Media: TMKOC, Indian Idol 12 and Anupamaa continue to dominate, Imlie drops out of list

Well, it's Thursday and you might be waiting the latest list of the TRP as the loyal viewers of popular TV shows. Talking about the latest report by Ormax Media, we witnessed a major turnaround as Shilpa Shetty's Dance Deewane climbed up the charts while Imlie failed to the enter the top ten this time. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anupamaa and Indian Idol 12 continued their dominance in the list... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to expect from tonight's episode of top TV shows
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Also Read - Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin — All the twists and drama to take place in your fave shows tonight
The popular sit-com, which has been entertaining us from over a decade, once again grabbed the top position in the list. The quirky yet relatable plot with the dose of comedy made this Dilip Joshi's show hot favourite among the audience. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie: A look at the SURPRISING twists for viewers this week
Anupamaa
Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa continued to remain at the second spot this week. The last few episodes of the soap opera were high on dramatic moments, which kept the audience hooked to the show.
Indian Idol 12
In the last weekend, we saw Karan Johar arriving as the guest judge and contestants gave him a tribute by singing songs from his blockbuster films. With Grand Finale in the coming weekend, we might see the singing reality show reaching at its epic position in the list.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin climbed up the charts this week thanks to the major drama, which happened in the last few episodes.
Dance Deewane 3
The dance reality show, which is judged by Dharmesh Yelande, Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kalia, has showed a huge this week thanks to some amazing performances of the talented contestants.
Wagle Ki Duniya
Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Chinmayee Salvi, Shaheen Kapahi, Anjan Srivastav and Bharti Achrekar starrer sit-com, which is based on the characters created by RK Lakshman, has been entertaining the audience with its quirky and believable plot, which strikes the chord with almost every individual.
Super Dancer 4
Despite Shilpa Shetty's absence, the dance reality show witnessed a huge jump in the list and we feel the mind-boggling performances of the contestants are the reason behind this.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
Rohit Shetty's stunt-reality show, which has been garnering controversies in the past few weeks, due to unfair eviction, has managed to remain steady at the eighth position.
Kundali Bhagya
Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur, Manit Joura starrer Kundali Bhagya, which re-entered the list in the last week, has stayed rock-steady thanks to the latest episodes, which were high on emotional drama and gained the sympathy of the masses.
Kumkum Bhagya
Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya has finally re-entered the list and we are sure that this news will make all the fans super happy.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.