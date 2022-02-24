TRP Report of Week 7 is here, and we bet, y'all would want to see how well your FAVE TV shows have done on the TRP charts. Naagin 6 commenced in Week 7 and Tejasswi Prakash starrer TV show has done fairly well on the TRP charts for the premiere episodes. Naagin 6 clocked 2.1 which is great! However, it couldn't grab a place in the top 5. Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar starred Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 maintained their low ratings, despite online popularity. A couple of TV shows have impressed the TV shows while some failed to garner many views and TRPs. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah clocked 1.7, clocked 1.4, Kundali Bhagya clocked 2.0 whereas and Bhagya Lakshmi garnered TRPs of 2.3 and 2.1 million viewership ratings. Let's check out which TV shows have made it to the TOP 5 of the TRP chart... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhi aka Harshad Chopda acts just with his 'eyes' in an emotional scene; bowls over AbhiRa fans – view tweets

Anupamaa

As usual, , , , , Aneri Vajani that makes the Anupamaa cast have won hearts again. Though we have to say, the TRPs have dipped even more. Compared to last week's 3.6, this week Anupamaa has clocked 3.5 million viewership ratings. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin real-life couple Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt finally talk about the impact of hateful trolling on their lives and it's UGLY

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast , Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma managed to keep their audience glued to their TV sets despite receiving flak online. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got 2.8 million viewership ratings which is the same as before.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein have climbed the TRP charts this week. It has grabbed the third spot with 2.7 million viewership ratings. The separation and longing of Rudra and Preesha for each other have worked for the makers. Plus there was a Sunday special episode of Yeh Hai Chahatein that clocked 1.1 million viewership ratings.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Mayuri Deshmukh and Manasvi Vashishth starrer continued to keep the audience hooked. Imlie, Aryan, Aditya and Malini's story has generated quite an interest. Imlie has clocked 2.6 million viewership ratings.

The new twist of introducing Anisha aka Kashish Rai into the lives of Akshara aka Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda didn't impress the audience it seems. Anisha is Kairav's ex-girlfriend and Mahima's daughter. The TRPs of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dipped. Compared to last week's 2.8, this week, YRKKH is at the 5th spot with 2.5 million viewership ratings.

That's about it on TRPs this week, see y'all in the next.