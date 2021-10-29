Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla met on ’s Bigg Boss 13. Their unbreakable bond was struck by tragedy when Sidharth left for heavenly abode on September 2. Now, weeks after his demise, Shehnaaz Gill is back on social media and is about to drop something very special. It is her tribute for Sidharth Shukla – Tu Yaheen Hai. As we wait for the same, here’s what fans can expect. Also Read - Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala and 5 other women Sidharth Shukla dated before immortalising SidNaaz with Shehnaaz Gill

The perfect lookback

The tribute will be a journey from Tu Mera Hai to Tu Yaheen Hai and will take us through all that made Sidharth and Shehnaaz – SidNaaz.

The best of SidNaaz

The tribute will be laced with some seen and unseen moments of SidNaaz, and while they had maintained that they are just very good friends, and extremely fond of one another, this will be a proof of their love.

An emotional roller coaster

SidNaaz fans will need to keep tissue box ready as tears would flow and won’t stop as we see one of the most favourite TV couples together and are reminded of the tragedy that has hit them.

Memories of a lifetime

Sidharth Shukla will be remembered and missed forever. But this will be the perfect way to remember him and Shehnaaz together. Their happy times will stay etched in the memories of fans forever.

Shehnaaz sans Sidharth

Accepting the reality for both fans and Shehnaaz with the belief ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’. To accept the fact that Sidharth is gone physically but will always remain is everyone’s hearts and that life has to go on.