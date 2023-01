Tunisha Sharma passed away a couple of days ago. The actress was just 20 and would have celebrated her birthday today has she had been alive. Tunisha Sharma passed away due to suicide on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. She was found hanging in the make-up room of her costar Sheezan Khan, state the reports. He is in judicial custody right now while the police are investigating her death. On Tunisha Sharma's birth anniversary today, her former costar Shivin Narang posted a video wishing her. It will leave you teary-eyed. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma birth anniversary: From not celebrating birthdays since father's demise to having zero control on her money, harsh truths of the actress' short life

Shivin Narang pens a birthday note for Tunisha Sharma

Shivin Narang and Tunisha Sharma were paired opposite each other in Internet Wala Love. She played Aadhya to his Jai on the show. Shivin posted a video which includes a compilation of Tunisha Sharma's videos and pictures. They are from the sets of their TV show and of the time they spent together apart from the show. Shivin wished Tunisha and wrote that whole he wants to say a lot he will only say that he is going to miss her. Shivin Narang uploaded the song Aise Kyun from Mismatched 2 which will wrench your heart out. His post is going viral in Entertainment News. Also Read - Ravi Dubey talks about Tunisha Sharma demise; his new show with Ankit Gupta [Watch Video]

Check out Shivin Narang's birthday video post for Tunisha Sharma here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7)

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case

Ever since Tunisha was found hanging in the make-up room on the sets of her TV show. Sheezan Khan was taken into police custody. Tunisha's mother has filed a case of abetment to suicide against him. Sheezan Khan's mother and sisters have been taking the law course but recently conducted a press conference and clarified a lot of allegations levelled against Sheezan. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan's family reveals actress showed picture of a noose to friends on the TV show sets

It was said that ever since Tunisha Sharma came in contact with Sheezan she started wearing a hijab. His family denied the claims. Recently, Sheezan's lawyer claimed that Tunisha's mother tried to strangle her once. Vanita Sharma and Tunisha's manager and uncle Sanjeev Kaushal is being probed. It is said that Tunisha did not have any control over her finances.

Coming back to Shivin Narang and Tunisha Sharma. Shivin was by her mother's side when the last rites of the young actress were being performed in the city. Shivin also revealed that they were going to work on a project on the same day she passed away but it was postponed.