The tragic demise of Tunisha Sharma left the whole of India shocked. As of now, her former beau Sheezan M Khan has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. This happened after the late actress' mother Vanita Sharma accused him of slapping her daughter after a spat on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The lawyer of the actor is doing his best to secure bail for him. Now, reports are coming that Avneet Kaur might replace Tunisha Sharma as the new Mariyam. The producers have been on the look out for a new lead pair after this ill-fated tragedy. Also Read - TV News Weekly Recap: Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala slapped by notice from NCSC and more

Avneet Kaur is one of the closest friends of the actress. She along with Reem Shaikh were in the ambulance when the body was brought from her home to the cremation ground. Abhishek Nigam, the brother of Siddharth Nigam is going to be the lead. Tunisha Sharma and Siddharth Nigam worked together on the show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. They were very good friends. Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam were adored as SidNeet in Ali Baba show. Gossips TV has reported that the makers have almost finalised Avneet Kaur. Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul has a good viewership with kids. Children are shocked to know that their beloved princess Mariyam is not there any more. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma suicide: Sheezan M Khan and his family coaxed the actress to convert to Islam; actress' mother makes shocking claims

Fans of Tunisha Sharma will be happy to know that her close friend is coming on the show. There were rumors of how the producers would manage given that Sheezan M Khan is under custody. Avneet Kaur, Abhishek Nigam and his family were present at the cremation of Tunisha Sharma. This is indeed saddening. We hope the young actress' soul rests in peace. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tunisha Sharma's family alleges Sheezan Khan did drugs, Hiten Tejwani's character of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 revealed and more