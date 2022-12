Actress Payal Rohtagi recently spoke her heart about the death of television actress Tunisha Sharma. Payal was recently spotted with her husband Sangram Singh at Mumbai airport on Friday, wherein she spoke about the late actress Tunisha and her depression. Payal said that Tunisha had spoken about fighting depression in an interview in 2018 when she was 16 years old. Payal even raised questions about Tunisha's family as she said that elders in the family should be more involved with their kids' life when they are not mentally strong. She further said that TV actors have hectic schedules and their mental health should have been given due importance. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tunisha Sharma's ex beau Sheezan M Khan police custody extends, Bigg Boss 16 makers and Vikkas Manaktala slapped by notice by NCSC and more

In a video interview with a media portal, Payal said that Tunisha's family and elders in her family should have taken extra care of her. She even said that there is a lot of pressure from work and families should pay attention to their kids. She even said that mental health is not maintained for TV actors which is wrong.

Tunisha was found dead on December 24 on the sets of her show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. Her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested by the cops and has been charged with abetment of suicide in the case. Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma accused Sheezan of her death and also cheating on her daughter. After Tunisha's death, cops said that there was a heated argument between the couple.