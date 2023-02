Television actress Tunisha Sharma hanged herself to death last year on 24th December 2022. Reports suggested that it was a forced suicide and in the same case TV actor Sheezan Khan was arrested. It was claimed that he encouraged the actress to suicide. Now latest reports around the death case notify that Sheezan Khan will get bail as his lawyer opposes suicide abetment charges. Also Read - Late Tunisha Sharma to be replaced by Manul Chudasama on Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

Lawyer, Sharad Rai representing Sheezan Khan, who is in jail right now, on Monday opposed in a local court for the abetment of a suicide charge in the death case of his co-star Tunisha Sharma. He aimed that his client should be released on bail. During the hearing on the actor's bail plea, the lawyer made the submission before Additional Sessions Judge SM Deshpande at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Khan was arrested in late December and there for no relief for him. Now the next hearing is scheduled for March 2 and the decision on his bail will be announced.

Sheezan Khan is currently under judicial custody and was booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide). The lawyer appearing for the 28-year-old raised that section 306 doesn't apply in this case. Conviction under the section attracts jail terms of up to ten years. During the hearing, he also submitted that since the probe in the case has been completed and a chargesheet filed, the accused should be released on bail.

In this case, Sanjay More is the special public prosecutor and Tarun Sharma is representing the family of Tunisha Sharma. On a request of the two advocates, the judge has announced that the next hearing will be held on 2nd March. The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police filed a 500-page chargesheet against Khan on 16th February 2023.

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan were in an alleged relationship. But later the two had a break-up and on 24th December 2022, the 21-year-old actress committed suicide by hanging herself. The incident took place on the sets of a TV serial. The actress's mother made a complaint and Sheezan was arrested the next day.