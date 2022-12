Tunisha Sharma is no more. At 20, the actress of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul was found dead in the washroom of the makeup room of her male co-star Sheezan M Khan. In the past, she has done shows like Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, Internet Wala Love and films like Fitoor. When she did not come out of the washroom for a long time, people broke open the door. It seems she was found hanging. They rushed her to the nearby hospital in Waliv Vasai but the officials declared her dead on admission. Now, ABP Live has reported that some of Tunisha Sharma's relatives have spoken to the press where they spoke about Sheezan M Khan. Also Read - RIP! Tunisha Sharma wanted to go back home to celebrate Christmas and her birthday with her family and friends

It seems the actress was allegedly quite close to him. On the occasion of International Men's Day, she put up a loved-up post for him. The relatives told ABP Live that he was allegedly troubling her. It seems she had told her relatives that he had been allegedly harassing her. This relative claims that they spoke to Sheezan M Khan about the same. He hinted that they had differences which caused a lot of hurt to Tunisha Sharma.

The police has reached there for further investigations. Fans are demanding a full investigation into the matter. Celebs like Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra and others condoled the demise. She shared an Insta story hours before her demise when she was getting ready for the day. Let us see how the story develops from now on...