Tunisha Sharma matter is being investigated from all angles now. As per a ZEE News Report, the final rites of the actress will happen tomorrow. The body is now being kept at Mira Road where she lived. The funeral was supposed to happen today but that has been postponed. It is being said that now Sheezan M Khan's sister has reached the Vasai station to meet her brother. The postmortem happened at JJ Hospital where it has been declared as death by suffocation (as in death by hanging). But the viscera has been preserved and will be sent for chemical analysis.

It seems the cops are asking for extended custody of Sheezan M Khan. The actor is not co-operating as expected by the police. It seems his versions of the fight between the alleged couple are constantly changing. This is why they want him detained for more days. The actor will be produced in court on Monday. It seems Tunisha Sharma's maternal uncle has spoken to India Today where he has said that she was depressed after their love story ended. Kanwar Dhillon who worked with her in Internet Wala Love rushed to the Vasai hospital and stayed with the family.

Some rumors started spreading after her demise which have been dismissed by Mumbai Police. The matter is being discussed on social media. Tunisha Sharma who is from Chandigarh had a very successful career in films and TV. Tunisha Sharma's mother has alleged that Sheezan M Khan harassed her which led to abetment of suicide. The cops are exploring that angle. It seems Mumbai Police are exploring both murder and suicide angle so far.