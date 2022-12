In a shocking development, actress Tunisha Sharma, who was known for her roles in , Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and more TV shows, has died by suicide at the age of 20. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mahira Sharma gets fat-shamed at a press con, Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble gets hitched to Dhawal and more

According to Telly Chakkar, Tunisha hanged herself in the makeup room of the lead actor Sheezan Khan of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The report states that Tunisha was looking tensed on the sets for the past few days.

Just five hours ago, Tunisha had shared a video of herself getting her makeup done from the sets. Earlier, it was reported that the actress was rushed to the hospital after she attempted suicide.

More details are awaited.