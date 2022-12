It was the blackest Saturday of the year for the TV industry. Tunisha Sharma, 20 ended her life by hanging herself in the makeup van of her male co-star Sheezan M Khan. The actress who is from Chandigarh has done a number of shows like Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah and others. The actress' body was found by her staff and they rushed her to the nearest hospital. But when they reached there she was declared as dead. The actress' family rushed to the hospital and her mother has told the cops that her male co-star Sheezan M Khan broke up with her some days back. It caused a lot of emotional turmoil to Tunisha Sharma. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide: Shivin Narang, Kanwar Dhillon are devastated; Karan Kundrra and other TV celebs mourn the actress' demise

Her good friend Kanwar Dhillon was seen with her family at the hospital. They have now taken the body for post-mortem. They worked together on the show Internet Wala Love. She considered him to be her bestie. It seems both Shivin Narang and Kanwar Dhillon are devastated by the news. Shivin Narang is apparently very close to her parents too. Kanwar Dhillon was seen there in a cap as they put the body in the ambulance to be taken for autopsy. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide: Alleged beau and lead actor of Ali Baba – Dastaan-E-Kabul Sheezan M Khan under the scanner?

The post mortem will be done in Mumbai's JJ Hospital. The case is technically under the jurisdiction of the Vasai Police. Sheezan M Khan is also famous for his work on historical shows. There is no statement from anyone from his side so far. Tunisha Sharma played Vidya Balan's daughter in Kahaani 2 Durga Rani Singh and young Katrina Kaif in Fitoor. A number of TV celebs have condoled her demise. Fans of Kanwar Dhillon have asked him to be strong. Sheezan M Khan is detained for abetment of suicide charges. Also Read - RIP! Tunisha Sharma wanted to go back home to celebrate Christmas and her birthday with her family and friends