Actress Tunisha Sharma who was working on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul died by suicide a couple of hours ago. The actress was going to turn 20 on January 4th and was looking forward to celebrating her birthday with her friends and family members in her hometown. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly found dead in the make-up room of her co-star Sheezan Khan. The actress was rushed to the hospital near her set in Vasai but was declared dead. Her demise at such a young age has left everyone in a huge shock, including her costars Shivin Narang, Kanwar Dhillon and others. The TV industry celebs have been mourning her demise as well.

Tunisha Sharma's demise leaves costars shocked

Why did Tunisha Sharma take such a drastic step in her life is still under investigation. The police have filed charges on behalf of her mother's complaint in which Tunisha's mother stated that her co-star, Sheezan, harassed her. Tunisha Sharma's previous costars are in a huge shock. Abhinav Kapoor, who worked with Tunisha in Internet Wala Love alongside Shivin Narang and Kanwar Dhillon, revealed getting in touch with both actors.

Abhinav revealed that both Kanwar and Shivin are also devasted and in shock by the news. Abhinav himself learned about Tunisha's suicide when he was in the gym, reports ETimes. The actor said that he doesn't feel like celebrating Christmas anymore and highlighted how suicides are happening more frequently in the acting profession. Tunisha Sharma's demise is all over Entertainment News.

TV industry celebs mourn the demise of Tunisha Sharma

Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni and other celebs have mourned the demise of Tunisha Sharma. Taking to their social media handle and mourned the demise of Tunisha. They are in shock and are unable to process the demise of the 20-year-old actress. Check out their tweets here:

Shocking and extremely sad.. such a young and promising life gone too soon. I pray to god to give her loved ones strength #TunishaSharma Om Shanti ?? it’s my request to everyone: there’s always light at the end of a dark tunnel never forget.. — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) December 24, 2022

My god! This is so sad and heartbreaking #TunishaSharma

Rest in peace??? pic.twitter.com/vY50QBRtbQ — Karnvir Bohra (@KVBohra) December 24, 2022

Can’t believe this ? such a nice soul she was #TunishaSharma RIP ? — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) December 24, 2022

No no no ... pls no...

What a darling, sweetheart,cute girl full of love and positivity...noooo #TunishaSharma pic.twitter.com/YABhGjbazb — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) December 24, 2022

20 yr old #TunishaSharma committed suicide on the set of her serial. No sorrow in life is so big that one can’t overcome. Thinking of her parents who have to live with the pain of losing a child for life. ओम शान्ति! ? pic.twitter.com/3xsQqaaMVa — (@ashokepandit) December 24, 2022

I am totally heart broken. This is really horrible. A 20 Yrs old girl, who had a good career graph suddenly commits suicide? While She was ready for the shoot on the set. Agar Woh Aapki Beti Hoti Toh? This needs to be investigated properly without any pressure?#TunishaSharma — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 24, 2022

The police are currently investigating the suicide. Rest in peace, Tunisha.