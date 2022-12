Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on her sets where Sheezan Khan was present as they were shooting together and now the latest development on Wednesday has come out that the actress committed suicide just 15 minutes before speaking to the accused. Sheezan Khan is right now in custody as he is allegedly the main accused of Tunisha's death. As per reports, Waliv Police revealed that Tunisha had a conversation with Sheezan before she took the drastic step and is trying to get the chats out. The Waliv police even claimed that they have learned from Sheezan's what's app chats that he also had a secret girlfriend and they are trying to retrieve his messages from the deleted chats on WhatsApp. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nakuul Mehta quits Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Shivin Narang reveals he was going to meet Tunisha Sharma before her demise and more

Sheezan Khan spoke to his secret girlfriend for one and a half hours before Tunisha Sharma's death

The police further stated that they are finding out who is this 'secret girlfriend' of Sheezan who he was speaking to for almost one and a half hours on the day of Tunisha's death, they scanned the WhatsApp chats between the two. The police are probing whether there is a connection between the deleted chats with that girl and will also investigate her if needed. Sheezan Khan who will be in custody till December 30 is reportedly not even cooperative and has been changing his statements.

Watch the video of Tunisha's mom alleging Sheezan Khan used her daughter and he is responsible behind her death

Tunisha's mother alleges that Sheezan Khan involved Tunisha relationship with him despite having an affair with another girl. She even claimed that he used herd daughter, promised marriage in alter decide to part ways. The day Tunisha committed suicide, the viral video of Sheezan taking her to the hospital is going VIRAL and the doctors even claim that Sheezan cried and was in tears and requested them to save Tunisha anyhow.