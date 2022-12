Tunisha Sharma's suicide has come as a huge shock to the entire TV industry. The 20-year-old hanged herself in the makeup room of her ex-boyfriend and Ali Baba costar Sheezan Khan on December 24. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced brought dead. Her Ali Baba costar and child actor Sarah Paintal has bid a painful adieu to her didi in a heartfelt video, which also features Sheezan. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma Suicide case: Who is Sheezan Khan? Why has the actress' mother filed a complaint against him? [Watch Video

Sarah, who is the granddaughter of Gufi Paintal, shared a compilation video of some of her light-hearted moments with Tunisha and Sheezan. Apart from a series of lovely pictures, Sarah's cute interaction with Tunisha where they are seen hugging and kissing each other has left everyone teary-eyed. Also Read - Today's Top News in Entertainment: Tunisha Sharma’s mother wants Sheezan punished; Sushant Singh Rajput death 'not suicide but murder' [Watch Video]

The child actor also expressed her shock over Tunisha didi's demise. She said that she'll always miss the beautiful moments spent with her and it will be impossible for her to forget her smile. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma, Ankit Gupta, Kapil Sharma and more TV stars who experienced depression and mental health issues

"You will be missed forever and always @_tunisha.sharma_ didi. The beautiful moments you shared with me will always speak of the great person that you were. Rest in peace up in heaven ... love u so much will miss u and ur smile forever," Sarah captioned the video.

According to the reports, Tunisha tried to commit suicide even before she actually ended her life. Sheezan, who is now in police custody, had informed her family about it. They broke up 15 days before she took her own life. Tunisha had already been diagnosed with anxiety and depression issues.

Tunisha, who grew up in Chandigarh, started her acting career at a very early age. In 2016 she made her film debut with , playing the young Firdaus, the role played by in the latter part of the film. She appeared as the younger version of Katrina's character in the same year in another film - the - movie, . Thereafter, she appeared in TV serials and played bit roles in films.