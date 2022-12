TV actress Tunisha Sharma recently passed away by suicide. The actress who appeared in the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul was just 20 years old. Reportedly, the actress was found hanging in the toilet of the set of a TV shoot. Her death sent shock waves across the industry. As per the latest updates, her alleged ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested as her family filed a complaint against him. Waliv police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and currently, and he has been sent into custody. A lot of revelations are coming to the fore. Many celebrities too are reacting to Tunisha's death. Ankit Gupta who has been recently evicted from Bigg Boss 16 also shared his views. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta calls his eviction 'an unfair decision' [Watch Video]

In a video, states that it is very shocking that Tunisha died by suicide at the age of 20. He also spoke about his tryst with depression. He mentioned that he has gone through the same and there comes a moment when one feels like giving up. But once that moment is passed, one will not think of taking such a drastic step. Ankit Gupta stated that one must think about parents and no matter what the circumstances, no one should give up on life. He also urged people should take care of their mental and physical health.

Check out Ankit Gupta's video below:

A lot of other TV celebrities like , Kamya Punjabi, and more also commented on Tunisha Sharma's death. Recently, a video of Tunisha's mother also went viral in which she claimed that Sheezan cheated on her daughter. She said that Sheezan promised marriage to Tunisha. He was involved with some other girl yet was with Tunisha.

Check out Tunisha Sharma's mother's video below:

As per reports, Sheezan informed police that the coverage around Shraddha Walkar case forced their breakup. He also claimed that Tunisha had tried to commit suicide even before, as reported by ANI.