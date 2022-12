Tunisha Sharma's death has come as a huge shock to the entire television industry. The actress committed suicide by hanging herself in her boyfriend and costar Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kaabul Sheezan Khan's makeup room on the sets at Vasai in Mumbai. Now, BJP MLA Ram Kadam has called the 20-year-old's suicide as love jihad and said that the accused will not be spared. Also Read - 'Tunisha Sharma was not pregnant, died due to suffocation after hanging,' reveals post-mortem report

“The case will be thoroughly probed and all aspected will be considered whether it is a case of live jihad or anything. The accused will not be spared. Tunisha's family will get justice 100%,” the MLA said. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sheezan M Khan arrested in Tunisha Sharma suicide case, Abdu Rozik makes grand re-entry on Bigg Boss 16 and more

According to the FIR filed against Sheezan by the actress' mother, Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship. They had broken up 15 days ago and then Tunisha went into a depression and was highly disturbed. On December 24, she was found hanging on the sets of the TV show and it was believed that their breakup led to her suicide. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan M Khan’s alleged love story drove the actress to depression? Here's a look at the case so far

Sheezan has been arrested and a Mumbai court has sent him to police custody for four days. A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered against Sheezan Khan. No suicide note was found and the police have said that they will investigate Tunisha's death from both the murder and the suicide angles.

Tunisha's uncle Pawan has also blamed Sheezan for his niece's death. He revealed that Tunisha's mother had tried to speak with Sheezan 10-12 days ago after their breakup. "Yes, Sheezan Khan is responsible for my niece’s suicide. I am waiting for the court’s decision,” he told the media. He also added that Tunisha had suffered anxiety attacks 10 days ago.

There was also a speculation that the actress was pregnant. However, the post-mortem reports have made it clear that she was not pregnant and died because of suffocation after hanging. No injury marks were found on her body. Her mortal remains are likely to be cremated on December 27.