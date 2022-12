The Tunisha Shara Suicide Case has sent shockwaves throughout the country. The 20-year-old actress died by suicide on the sets of her TV show, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. As per reports, she hanged herself in the make-up room of her co-star Sheezan Khan. The latter has been taken in custody by Vasai Police as Tunisha's mother has accused him of abetment to suicide. The police have been investigating the case and interrogating the people who knew Tunisha and Sheezan. The actress' house help has now registered her statement. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan M Khan taken for medical tests, police tracking deleted chats with secret girlfriend and more [View Pics]

What statement did Tunisha Sharma's house help give to the police?

As per a report in ETimes, Tunisha Sharma's house help, named Reshma, gave her statement to the police recently. In her statement, she revealed that Tunisha was supposed to go to Chandigarh the same night she died by suicide. The house help, in her statement, revealed that Tunisha Sharma had taken leave for her trip as well. Entertainment News is full of the latest updates on the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma ended her life within 15 minutes of chat with Sheezan Khan; here are shocking details of their WhatsApp messages

Tunisha Sharma's house help reveals Sheezan Khan's promise

In her statement to the police, as per the report in the entertainment portal, the house help also revealed that Sheezan Khan was staying with Tunisha in the same house for the last 4 to 5 days. She revealed that Sheezan told Tunisha's mother that he will get married soon. However, she said that they were not sure. She revealed that Tunisha was very depressed because of the breakup. The actress was would be depressed the whole day, she told in the statement. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma suicide: Urfi Javed feels Sheezan M Khan cannot be blamed for her death; says no one is worth giving up your life [View Post]

Latest updates on Tunisha Sharma's suicide case

As per the latest report, Sheezan Khan has been taken to the hospital for his medical check-up. Sheezan was supposed to stay in police custody till 28th December but it was extended by two days since the Police investigation is still pending. Phone records are to be checked. Tunisha Sharma's phone which is locked is yet to be accessed which is why the investigation is still on.