Tunisha Sharma suicide case has become a hot topic of debate in the country. The 20-year-old actress passed away due to suicide in the make-up room of her co-star Sheezan Khan on Saturday, revealed reports. She was working on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the sets itself. Sheezan Mohammad Khan has been taken into custody and will remain in custody till 28th December, as per the reports. Tunisha Sharma's mother accused Sheezan of abatement to suicide. And now, a video clip of Tunisha's mother is going viral.

Tunisha Sharma's mother seeks justice

The whole Entertainment industry is shaken by the demise of the 20-year-old actress Tunisha Sharma. The latest updates in the case have kept the buzz in Entertainment News and TV News every day since her shocking demise. Talking about the video of Tunisha Sharma's mother, the heartbreaking video features the mother seeking justice. Tunisha's mother claimed that Sheezan promised Tunisha of marriage. She claimed that Sheezan was already in a relationship yet he got involved with Tunisha. "Sheezan ko mat chhodna, mera bachcha gaya hai," her mother is heard saying.

Watch Tunisha Sharma's mother's video here:

#TunishaSharma's Mother on her death "Sheezan defrauded Tunisha, He broke up with Tunisha After promising Marriage. #SheejanKhan was already in relation with another girl, he used Tunisha." #TunishaSharmaDeath #TunishaSharmaSuicide Love Jihad ! pic.twitter.com/bMfghSiILs — Sanatani Awakening (@AwakenedSanata1) December 26, 2022

Sheezan Khan says he was disturbed

While the cops are still investigating the death of Tunisha Sharma, reports have surfaced wherein Sheezan Khan's statements have been revealed. As reports, Sheezan told the police that Tunisha had attempted suicide before as well. He stopped Tunisha and had a talk with her mother as well. Sheezan reportedly also revealed that he was very disturbed by the Shraddha Walkar and Aftab Poonawalla case that happened a couple of weeks ago. As per reports, Sheezan and Tunisha were in a relationship and parted ways in mid-November.