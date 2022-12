The whole nation is shocked by the sad death of Tunisha Sharma. The 20 year old hanged herself to death in the makeup room of her male co-star Sheezan M Khan. The actor is in police custody till December 28, 2022. It seems during the investigation he revealed that he was shaken by the atmosphere in the country after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walker. He said they broke up due to constant fights. Another issue was their religious difference and age gap. Sheezan M Khan is 28 years old. Tunisha Sharma's uncle Pavan Sharma has lashed out at the actor. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan M Khan's mother pleads with media to let cops do their job; reveals she loved the actress like her own kid

In an interview to NDTV, Pawan Sharma said that why did Sheezan M Khan enter the relationship if he thought about the religious divide. He also said that Tunisha Sharma told everyone at home that they were just good friends. It seems the two had lunch together in the makeup room of the actor on the day when she died. Pawan Sharma has been quoted as saying, "What was that about? If there was a break-up, why were you spending time with her?" It seems they would eat meals all by themselves in his room.

He also told NDTV that Sheezan M Khan and Tunisha Sharma dated for close to three months. He also had her meet his mother. It seems his sister Falaq Naaz and his mother would call her up on a regular basis and they would have conversations. NDTV quoted him saying, "If you are from a different community and you know you cannot pull through, then why?." It seems Vanita Sharma had told the actor not to take things forward. He has alleged that Sheezan M Khan made it look like a long-term relationship with a future. So, when the split happened Tunisha Sharma was left shattered.

Condolences have poured in from all her friends and co-stars.