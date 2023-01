TV actress Tunisha Sharma passed away allegedly by suicide. She was found hanging reportedly in the make van on the sets of her show. She was just 20-year-old. Her death left many shocked. Soon her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested and the investigation is on. The case is probed by the angle of abetment to suicide. Families are making several revelations and accusations. Amidst this, Tunisha Sharma's friend and co-star Sonia Singh has spoken up. She claimed that Tunisha was disturbed over the last few days. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan fans livid with Archana Gautam's taunts on his career; share pics of her steamy scenes from old projects

Sonia Singh reveals details about their last chat

To Etimes, Sonia stated that she met Tunisha on December 14. Their conversation was about Sheezan Khan. Tunisha said that Sheezan asked for some space and did not like her talking about love all the time, as claimed by Sonia. She further also mentioned that Tunisha often remained broke and recently, she asked for Rs 3000. "Tunisha often would not have money. Very recently, she asked me to lend her ₹3000 and I asked her what had happened that she did not even have the amount," Sonia said.

A day before her death, Tunisha had called Sonia. The late actress told Sonia to say that she was with her in case her mother Vanita Sharma called. Sonia mentioned that Tunisha had started considering Sheezan's family her own and used to address them as Ammi and Appi.

Meanwhile, Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz has claimed that Sheezan and Tunisha Sharma's breakup was mutually agreed upon. She also claimed that there is a WhatsApp chat claiming the same.

Check out Sheezan Khan's sister's video below:

Falaq also shared some unseen pictures with Tunisha from happy times. Tunisha's mother had also held press conference in which she mentioned that Sheezan slapped Tunisha when she got to know about his alleged secret girlfriend. Sheezan