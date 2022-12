Popular television actress Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. Her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan, who is the prime accused in Tunisha's suicide case has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. His police custody was extended by a day on Friday based on all the allegations put against him against Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma. A news agency tweeted saying that Tunisha's co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Also Read - TV News Weekly Recap: Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala slapped by notice from NCSC and more

On Saturday, Tunisha's maternal; uncle, Sheezan's lawyer, and sister Falaq Naaz were spotted outside the Vasai court. Sheezan's lawyer said that there is time for bail as they will decide and move to the court. There are reports that Sheezan has been demanding home-cooked meals, medicines and visits by his family while in custody. Sheezan's lawyer even claimed that the client is suffering from serious asthma and said that he uses asthma inhaler on a daily basis.

Tunisha was found dead on December 24 and there are rumours that she had an argument with Sheezan. Tunisha's mother said that the two broke up 15 days before she died by suicide. She even claimed that Sheezan had a heated argument with Tunisha and he slapped her. Tunisha's mother accused Sheezan of cheating on her daughter and also tried to convert her to Islam.