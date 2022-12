Actress Tunisha Sharma is no more. She passed away due to suicide on 24th December 2022. The last rites of Tunisha Sharma were held in the city some moments ago. The heartbreaking visuals have surfaced in the media. A lot of Tunisha Sharma's friends and relatives attended the funeral of the 20-year-old actress. A lot has been said about Tunisha Sharma's suicide and even veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has given his take on the situation. He has advice to the parents of all the young girls. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma last rites: Vishal Jethwa, Shweta Basu, Sharib Hashmi, and other co-stars and family pay last tribute to the departed soul [Watch Video]

Mukesh Khanna shares his thoughts on Tunisha Sharma suicide case

Entertainment News is full of reports on Tunisha Sharma's last rites that were held in the city. The actress was just 20 years old and died by suicide on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. Mukesh Khanna shared a video online for the parents of young girls like Tunisha Sharma. He has asked the parents to be careful before sending their children into the TV, film and OTT industry. He said that parents feeling that their kid is talented send them to the industry. Mukesh Khanna believes that all these things are happening for childish reasons of the adolescent age. He talked about how people would find someone or the other to blame and in the case of Tunisha Sharma, it is Sheezan Khan.

He also talked about how people who knew Tunisha Sharma will mourn her demise and continue with their lives and some other girl would do the same. He blamed the working style of the TV industry where young actors and actresses work long hours and for days on end. He blamed the parents of young girls who send their kids to work in the industry believing in their talents from small towns.

Mukesh Khanna asks parents to befriend their children

Elaborating on the same, Mukesh Khanna said that girls are always emotionally attached while boys aren't so emotional. He shared that they get attached to the person and start trusting them easily. While talking about working in the industry, he asked parents to keep visiting their children who work in the industry to know about their lives and become their friends so that they can talk to them whenever they want. He talked about how the thought of ending life and the moment before it is crucial.

Watch the video of Mukesh Khanna's take on Tunisha Sharma's suicide here:

Mukesh Khanna also talked about love jihad and said that since Sheezan has Khan as his surname, people are also calling it Love Jihad. He, however, does not believe that everyone Khan practices it.