The suicide of Tunisha Sharma is making news on many TV channels. Many new aspects of the case are now coming to the fore. Her mother, Vanita Sharma has broken her silence on the matter. She has released a video. As we know, the lead actor of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Sheezan M Khan is in police custody till December 28, 2022. The cops have taken phones for forensics. Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24, 2022. She hanged herself in the bathroom of Sheezan M Khan's makeup room. It seems she used a bandage to do the deed. The cops are investigating it from the angle of a suicide and murder.

Now, police sources have revealed that Sheezan M Khan told them that Tunisha Sharma attempted suicide before. He stopped her and told her mother to take extra care of her. He also told the cops that he was shaken and disturbed after the case of Shraddha Walker and Aftaab Poonawalla. He said that the atmosphere in the country worried him, and he reconsidered the bond. Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan M Khan ended their affair on November 15. Post that, she went into a depression.

It has been revealed that Tunisha Sharma was admitted to a private hospital on December 16. She had a panic attack which needed medical attention. It seems she kept on saying that Sheezan M Khan had used her, and cheated on her. Vanita Sharma, her mom has now alleged that Sheezan M Khan was seeing some other woman. It seems Tunisha Sharma found out about it, and things went awry. This has been said by some members of her family. Her uncle Pawan Sharma was called today morning to the Vasai police station.

Tunisha Sharma case has got the Love Jihad angle. Politicians like Girish Mahajan and Ram Kadam have assured support to the family. As per experts, phone chats are admissible pieces of evidence in court.