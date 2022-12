Actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on Saturday, 24th December 2022. The actress' funeral is being held in the city today. She was just 20 and it is really heartbreaking moment for her family and friends. Tunisha Sharma's demise has come as a huge shock to the industry as well. She was found hanging in the make-up room of her co-star Sheezan M Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actress was reportedly in a relationship and had broken up with him a couple of days ago. Sheezan Khan has been in custody since Tunisha Sharma died by suicide. And as per the latest reports, Sheezan has been changing statements. Also Read - RIP Tunisha Sharma: Kanwar Dhillon requests media to co-operate as the actress' body arrives at her home for final journey [Watch Video]

Tunisha Sharma suicide: Sheezan Khan being interrogated by the police

Tunisha Sharma's mother has filed a case against Sheezan Khan, as per reports after which he was taken into custody. The police have been investigating the suicide case and have been interrogating Sheezan. As per the latest report in ETimes, Sheezan has been changing his statements. The portal quoted a news agency saying that the police have revealed that Sheezan has been changing his statements on why he and Tunisha Sharma broke up over the last couple of days. Later, a lady police officer questioned Sheezan Khan who then broke down in front of her.

Sheezan denies having affairs

As per the report, Sheezan has denied being involved with anyone else. For the unversed, Tunisha's mother claimed that Sheezan got involved with Tunisha when he was seeing someone else. Tunisha's mother Vanita has claimed that he used her and broke up with her. She also claimed that Sheezan had promised Tunisha of marrying her. She pleaded that Sheezan be punished as she has lost her only child. The portal reported that the police are currently investigating the secret girlfriend of Sheezan Khan.

As per the report, she did not open up until Monday. The report claimed a female police officer revealed that Sheezan started crying on Monday night. "There is no sadness on his face," the report quoted the police.