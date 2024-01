Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan had the most gruesome time when, in 2022, he was accused of abetment of suicide. His Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Tunisha Sharma died by suicide, and he was blamed to be the reason behind it. Sheezan was in prison for more than a month. While recalling the horrifying time he lived, Sheezan Khan recently revealed that his dad, who is alive and healthy, not even once called him. Also Read - Sheezan Khan reveals why he didn't post anything on Tunisha Sharma's death anniversary

Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan opens up on his estranged relationship with dad

During a conversation on Siddharth Kannan's chat show, Sheezan revealed that he was around 6 or 8 years old when his dad left his mother. As a result, he never had any emotional connection with his father as he never lived with him. Sheezan then talked about how people often asked him he felt when people didn't show support to him and his family during the legal case. The actor stated that when his own father didn't show up for him, it didn't bother him if the rest of the world was concerned about him or not. Sheezan said that his father lives in Rajasthan with his first wife and children. The actor further reveled how his mother has always been a great pillar of support and has fulfilled her each and every duty.

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan's love affair

Post Tunisha Sharma's demise, it was revealed that she was madly in love with Sheezan Khan. Tunisha's mother lodged an FIR against Sheezan, accusing him of pushing her daughter to take her own life. Tunisha's mother stated that her daughter was dealing with significant mental trauma, as Sheezan used to often cheat on her during the course of their relationship. She also accused Sheezan's family of forcing Tunisha to follow their religion. In their defense, Sheezan's family stated that Tunisha shared a troublesome relationship with her mother. Sheezan's sister, Falaq Naaz, said that Tunisha was diagnosed with depression at the age of 16 and that she never shared a good relationship with her mother. Falaq further revealed that Tunisha was the happiest when she was around Sheezan or them.