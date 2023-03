Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She allegedly hanged herself in the make-up room of her co-star Sheezan Khan. The heartbreaking news took a controversial turn as Sheezan Khan was accused by the family of Tunisha Sharma of abetment to suicide. Sheezan was arrested on December 25 and after two months, Sheezan was granted bail on a surety bond and other procedural requirements. And now, he has finally walked out of the jail and reunited with his sisters, Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma suicide case update: Sheezan Khan's sister Falaz Naaz backs brother; says, 'Standing with him no matter what'

Sheezan Khan granted bail, walks out of jail

Sheezan Khan and the Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case have been making headlines in Entertainment News ever since the young actress was found dead. Two months later after the families fighting for justice, Sheezan Khan has been granted bail. Sheezan who was at Thane Central Jail has walked out finally and reunited with his family members, sisters, Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz. Visuals of the same are going viral online. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma Case updates: Sheezan Khan is innocent and framed, claims lawyer; actress' mother makes new allegations hinting at murder

Sheezan Khan is seen in a shirt and black denim. As soon as he walks out of the Central Jail, he hugs Shafaq Naaz first and later hugs Falaq as well. The siblings seem in tears. The sisters, as per reports, as the media to give them some time to calm down. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma birth anniversary: Shivin Narang pens a note for the late actress and it'll leave you teary-eyed [Watch]

Watch the video of Sheezan Khan walking out of jail here:

Today, #SheezanKhan, the defendant in the Tunisha Sharma death case, left Prison after receiving bail from a Vasai court. Khan avoided talking to the media, and his sister asked that they be given some time to calm down. On December 26, 2022, Sheezan was detained. #TunishaSharma pic.twitter.com/0QeZbbcadJ — Rajneel (@Rajnil44203272) March 5, 2023

Tunisha Sharma's family reacts to Sheezan Khan's bail

After Sheezan Khan was granted bail, Tunisha Sharma's uncle reacted to the same. Tunisha's uncle called it a legal procedure claiming that they were expecting it eventually. However, it has not dampened their efforts to get justice for Tunisha. Pawan Malhotra, on behalf of Tunisha's mother, said that they will keep fighting until Sheezzan is punished.

As per reports, Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan were in a relationship but broke up 15 days before the actress died by suicide.