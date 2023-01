TV actress Tunisha Sharma passed away on December 24, 2022. It came as a shocker to all as the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor was found dead on the sets. She was reportedly found hanging in the vanity van. Later, her co-star and alleged ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested on the basis of abetment to suicide. The investigation is on. After police custody, he was sent into judicial custody. His lawyer is trying to get him out on bail but the court today, adjourned the bail plea. Also Read - TOP TV News Weekly Recap: Sheezan M Khan's family breaks silence in Tunisha Sharma suicide case, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot get verbal lashing on Bigg Boss 16 and more

Sheezan Khan's bail plea adjourned to THIS date

Vasai Court adjourned Sheezan Khan's bail plea hearing to Monday, i.e., January 9, 2022. As reported by India Tv News, both parties made their arguments. The police reportedly stated that they needed more time as they have not been able to record statements of Tunisha Sharma's family members. The police reportedly stated that the family is busy with post-death rituals and hence they have not managed to record the statements. Sheezan Khan's lawyer argued that it has been 14 days since Tunisha Sharma's demise. The court then adjourned the matter to June 9 and asked the police to file their reply on the same day.

The report also states that Sheezan Khan's lawyer requested to get security and counseling for his client in jail. The court has reportedly granted the permission for the same. The actor also requested that he does not want to cut his hair in jail for the sake of continuity of his charater in the show. The court accepted this request too.

Now all the eyes are on January 9. It remains to be seen if court grants him bail or not. Tunisha Sharma's family has made severe allegations against him. Tunisha's mom claimed that he slapped the actress when she checked his phone. Tunisha's mother also accused him of cheating and giving false promises of marriage. On the other hand, Sheezan's family claimed that Tunisha shared a good rapport with them.