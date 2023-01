Popular television actress Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the washroom of her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan's green room on December 24. Her sudden death news left all her family and fans shell-shocked. If reports are to be believed then, Tunisha had allegedly shown a picture of a noose to her fellow actors, and her mother was told not leave her alone, claimed Sheezan's family on Monday. Sheezan's family recently held a press conference on Monday and revealed that Tunisha shared the picture of the noose from her cellphone with her co-stars Parth Zutshi and Ayush Shrivastava. Reportedly, they asked her about the same and she passed it off as a joke. They immediately called Tunisha's mother Vanita and asked her to not leave her daughter alone. Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Sheezan Khan's mother exposes truth in Tunisha Sharma case; Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot's relationship questioned [Watch Video]

Moreover, Zutshi and Shrivastava's statement has been recorded by the Valiv police. Tunisha played the lead role in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul along with Sheezan Khan. Reportedly, both Tunisha and Sheezan fell in love with each other on the sets of their show and started dating. But the two broke up in early December due to personal issues. Sheezan along with three other persons rushed Tunisha to the hospital in Naigaon, but he was arrested on the same day based on Vanita's allegations. Sheezan's family alleged that they had asked Vanita to address Tunisha's record by the Valiv police. Vanita revealed that Tunisha suffered from OCD and also suffered a panic attacks. Sheezan has been moved to the Vasai court for bail and his plea will be heard on Saturday. Also Read - Sheezan Khan's mother, sisters counter allegations in Tunisha Sharma case, say the two hadn't broken up, give proof of actress' bond with family [Watch Video]