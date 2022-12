Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma reportedly died by suicide on December 24, 2022. Reports suggest that she was found hanging in the makeup room on the sets of the show. Post her shocking death, her alleged ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested by the police and a case of abetment to suicide is being investigated. Tunisha Sharma's mother in a video claimed that Sheezan cheated on her daughter and kept himself involved with another woman. As per the latest reports coming in, Sheezan Khan's police custody has been extended by two days by the court.

Tunisha Sharma death case update

As reported by Times Now, Sheezan Khan's police custody has now been extended till the 30th of December, 2022. It was anticipated that the police would seek two days of custody but now the court has granted an extension of two days in custody. It is also reported that the deleted WhatsApp chats of Sheezan will also be investigated. Statements of his family members are expected to be recorded in the upcoming two days.

Sheezan Khan's family members to record statement and more; watch video

#TunishaDeathProbe#SheezanKhan's police custody extended till December 30.@radhika1705 explains why the extension of custody is important at this stage of investigation; @Kumar_Ankit03 joins @kritsween with more details. pic.twitter.com/YiMO5lDJJp — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 28, 2022

Actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Accused Sheezan Khan was taken to Vasai Court, by Waliv police, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/e39Ua299EM — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

As per reports, it is being said that Sheezan Khan has been changing his statements. As per news agency ANI, Sheezan broke down when as woman officer questioned him. Another report in Mid-day had Dr Honey Mittal of the Vasai hospital state that Sheezan cried continously and requested to somehow save Tunisha when she was brought into the hospital. A video has emerged online that shows Sheezan along with other crew members of the show taking Tunisha Sharma's body to the hospital.

The actress' funeral took place yesterday. , and other TV stars paid their last respects. The heartbreaking visuals left many numb.