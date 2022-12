Tunisha Sharma passed away at the mere age of 20. The Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress died by suicide leaving everyone in a state of shock. She was reportedly found hanging in the toilet on the sets of her TV show. Since her demise on December 24, quite a few stars have expressed grief and mourned the loss. Her co-star and alleged ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested by the police as a case of abetment to suicide got filed against him. The investigation is on and now his sisters have issued a statement to the media.

As per a post made by Viral Bhayani, Sheezan Khan's sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz have requested privacy from the media. They stated that Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai Police in the investigation and they have full faith in the judiciary. They will speak when the time is right but currently, the family has requested privacy.

Read the full statement below:

Tunisha Sharma sucide case details

Further, as reported by ANI, Sheezan's sister today reached Waliv Police Station as she was called by the police in connection with the investigation of Tunisha Sharma suicide case.

TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case: Sister of accused Sheezan Khan arrives at Waliv Police Station. She has been called by police in connection with the investigation of the case.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/rByCRV59kg — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

A lot of reports regarding the investigation are making it to the headlines. As reported by ANI earlier, Sheezan informed the police that the coverage around Delhi's Shraddha Walkar death case pushed him to breakup with Tunisha. On the other hand, Tunisha's mother reportedly accused Sheezan on cheating on her daughter.

Actress Tunisha Sharma death case | Sheezan first came into a relationship with her, made promises of marriage and then betrayed her. Sheezan used my daughter for 3-4 months: Vanita Sharma, Tunisha Sharma's mother — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

Further details are awaited in this case.