The tragic demise of Tunisha Sharma has shocked the nation. At 20, she hung herself in the bathroom of the makeup room of her co-star Sheezan M Khan. It was revealed that the two were dating. It seems the relationship was on for more than six months. But in November they reportedly broke up. Tunisha Sharma plunged into depression after the break-up. As per MiD DAY, Sheezan M Khan told the Waliv police station that they decided to give their relationship a break. It seems their fights had become too frequent which impacted work on Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. They thought of giving one another some space.

Now, as per Times Now news he had initially told the cops that religion and age played truant in their relationship. He said they belonged to different religions, and he was eight years older to her. But the cops are not satisfied with the statement. He has been kept in custody till December 28, 2022 as police wants to corroborate more details. Tunisha Sharma's family has accused Sheezan M Khan's family of cheating. They have also said that he was dating multiple girls at the same time.

It seems Tunisha Sharma had a panic attack in December. Her family said it was triggered after she found out about his relationship with some other girl. She kept on saying that Sheezan did wrong to me. Sheezan cheated on me in the private clinic where she was admitted. The cops have called her uncle Pavan Sharma to the police station today. Tunisha Sharma's last rites will happen tomorrow after her aunt comes from England.

Cops want to know if Sheezan M Khan asked Tunisha Sharma to convert in order to marry. His mother told the cops that he was being helpful and co-operating. She said Tunisha Sharma was like her own daughter.