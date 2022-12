Tunisha Sharma's suicide case has been seeing new twists each day. It is claimed that Sheezan M Khan her co-star who was also her boyfriend allegedly provoked her to commit suicide. The actor’s trial has been extended for two days and right now he is presented in Vasai court for interrogation and questioning. The latest revelation by Tunisha Sharma is that she wears a hijab after being in a relationship with the actor. Sheezan who has been allegedly changing his statements in his questioning admitted that he was extremely disturbed by Shraddha Walkar's case and so he decided to separate from her. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan's police custody extended by 2 days, deleted WhatsApp chats to be investigated [Full Report]

Many things about Tunisha had changed after meeting Sheezan, she had started wearing a hijab: Pawan Sharma, Tunisha Sharma's uncle, at Palghar — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Shocking similarities between #TunishaSharma & #ShraddhaWalkar Tunisha’s close friend Rayya Labib exposes Sheezan as a PLAYBOY who had relations with multiple girls at a time Both #SheezanKhan & #aftabpoonawala were NEVER interested in marrying these girls & just wanted S£X pic.twitter.com/aT547dFqnm — PallaviCT (@pallavict) December 27, 2022

Actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Maharashtra: Vasai Court sends accused Sheezan Khan to 2-day police custody. — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

And now as per reports by ANI, Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma claims that a lot of things changed after meeting Sheezan and she had even started wearing hijab. Ever since Tunisha has committed suicide there is a debate of inter caste relationship started and many are comparing her case with Aftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar's case. We wonder if the truth will come out soon on what made the young girl Tunisha take her life away while she was living her dreams of becoming an actor. The actress committed suicide by hanging herself on a fan on her makeup room and this left her family devastated and how. Clearly Sheezan Khan career seems to be finished like KRK claims. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma suicide case update: Secret girlfriend of Sheezan Khan revealed, medical reports suggest 'no mark found on her body' and more