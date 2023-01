Popular television actress Tunisha Sharma passed away on 24th December 2022 as she was found hanging on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul in the make-up room of her co-star Sheezan Khan. Within no time, Tunisha was rushed to the hospital by her team. Cops arrested Sheezan after Tunisha's mother registered a case against him and accused him of murder. The case is currently being heard in Vasai Court and the police are investigating the case. Tunisha's suicide case has grabbed all the attention. Sheezan's bail plea hearing was held on Monday and his lawyer claimed in court that the late actress Tunisha had a video call with a man named Ali before she allegedly committed suicide. The lawyer Shailendra Mishra even claimed that Tunisha had joined the dating app after she parted ways from Sheezan. Sheezan's bail plea petition was postponed till January 11. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh STUNS in new avatar, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa gets a new addition and more

Recently, Sheezan Khan’s sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz were seen supporting their brother as they shared pictures with him on their social media. Falaz shared a picture with Sheezan and captioned it as, 'Always with him standing tall and strong no matter what!

Beshak Allah sabki niyat se waqif hai ??

Sabr'.

Sheezan's family had come out in the public and spoken their heart out about the entire situation. They left everyone shocked with some revelations and several people were seen supporting them. The lawyer Shailendra and Sharad Rai requested the court to grant bail to Sheezan and said that the abetment of suicide charge was not applicable in the said case.