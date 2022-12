Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma has made some shocking allegations on Sheezan M Khan in the past couple of days. The actress died by suicide on December 24, 2022. The tragedy shocked the nation. Later, it came to the fore that she had broken up with her beau, Sheezan M Khan who is also the male lead of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. It seems the two dated for some months. But they broke up around a fortnight back. In his statement to the cops, he said that the age gap and religious differences forced him to reconsider their relationship. He said he was disturbed due to the atmosphere in the nation after the Shraddha Walker murder. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tunisha Sharma's family alleges Sheezan Khan did drugs, Hiten Tejwani's character of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 revealed and more

Now, her mother has said that Tunisha Sharma confronted him about this alleged secret girlfriend. She has said that he slapped her which caused immense distress to Tunisha Sharma. Vanita Sharma apparently told her daughter to ask him if they was another woman. He did not say anything to her mother or nor. She has said that Sheezan M Khan's mother, Kehkashan Khan would tell Tunisha Sharma to embrace Islam. He said he involved her a lot in their family matters. This resulted in a distance between Tunisha Sharma and her mother.

Vanita Sharma said that her daughter had started learning Urdu. The maid of the house has said that Sheezan M Khan said he would marry Tunisha Sharma. At 20, the actress had done both movies and TV shows. She has worked in movies like Fitoor too. The mother said that Tunisha told her that Sheezan M Khan did drugs. The cops have unlocked the actress' phone and the Whatsapp chats. This is very crucial for the case.

The cops need legally admissible evidence to put an actual case on Sheezan M Khan. He is in police custody till today. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has met the mother and assured justice for Tunisha Sharma.