On Saturday, we got the shocking news that Tunisha Sharma is no more. At 20, the actress who played Mariyam on Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul hanged herself from the fan of the makeup room of her male co-star Sheezan M Khan. It has come to the fore that Tunisha Sharma and he split in November 2022 and the breakup caused the actress immense turmoil. The family of the actress has filed a case of abetment of suicide. The final rites will happen tomorrow in Mira Road. It seems of her relatives are flying down from abroad. Sheezan M Khan will be produced in Vasai court today. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide: Alleged ex beau Sheezan M Khan not co-operating in the police investigation? [Reports]

ABP Live caught Sheezan M Khan's mother who was seen outside Vasai police station. She begged the media that let the cops do their investigation. She said that the truth would prevail. Sheezan M Khan's mother said they were fully co-operating with the cops. The media had more questions but she said that she was in too much mental turmoil. She said Tunisha Sharma was a very lovable girl. The lady said she felt helpless as Tunisha who was like her daughter was no more while her son was behind the bars. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide: Kanwar Dhillon rushes to hospital ahead of postmortem to be with actress' family

The case is being explored from both sides as a suicide and murder. The postmortem has ruled out gossip that the actress was pregnant. The viscera will be sent for chemical analysis. The cause of death has been suffocation due to hanging. The cops are interrogating every member of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul to know what happened in the hours between Tunisha Sharma's last Insta story and her demise. Her family has alleged that something wrong might have happened that could have pushed her over the cliff.

Members of political parties have assured full support to the family of the deceased. Condolences are pouring in from all sides.