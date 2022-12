Tunisha Sharma's suicide shocked the nation. The 20-year-old actress died by suicide in the makeup room of her male co-star Sheezan M Khan. The male lead of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul has now been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The troubles for Sheezan M Khan have mounted after Tunisha Sharma's mother levelled some new allegations on the actor. She has said that the actor would allegedly consume drugs, and that Tunisha Sharma had caught him cheating on her with some other woman. Vanita Sharma has alleged that when her late daughter confronted him he allegedly slapped her. The cops have now taken his custody for 14 more days. Also Read - TV News Weekly Recap: Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala slapped by notice from NCSC and more

Yesterday, the media hounded Sheezan M Khan as he was taken to the Vasai court. Some sections of the press almost directly asked him if he was allegedly involved in the 'murder of the actress'. This left netizens enraged. His sister Falaq Naaz has written a long post on Instagram. She has said that people are indeed living in Ghor Kaliyug. She slammed TRP hungry media for making a mess of Sheezan's life. The actress said she was thankful that some people could see through the false narratives. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma suicide: Sheezan M Khan and his family coaxed the actress to convert to Islam; actress' mother makes shocking claims

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falaq Naazz (@falaqnaazz)

As per ABP Live, his sister Falaq Naaz has broken her silence to a leading news agency. She has said that they will reply to the allegations when the time is right. She said that right now their priority is Sheezan M Khan who is in the police custody. It seems Sheezan M Khan's health has deteriorated with his asthma worsening. The actor has asked to meet family members while in custody and requested for home-cooked meals. The police reportedly initially said that there was no Love Jihad proof against Sheezan M Khan but now they are doing more investigations. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tunisha Sharma's family alleges Sheezan Khan did drugs, Hiten Tejwani's character of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 revealed and more

Politicians like Ram Kadam and Ramdas Athawale have assured support to the family of Tunisha Sharma.