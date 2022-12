The sad demise of Tunisha Sharma has left the nation in grief. At 20, the young actress hanged herself in the makeup room of her male co-star Sheezan M Khan. They played the main leads on Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Now, Sheezan M Khan is in police custody till Friday. Kangana Ranaut has asked for the arrest of the actor. She has said that polygamy and emotional fraud should bee treated as crimes. Urfi Javed has put up a post where she has said that breakups happen and Sheezan M Khan cannot be held as responsible for the death of Tunisha Sharma. But she also said that girls should value themselves over and above everything else. Also Read - RIP Tunisha Sharma: Kanwar Dhillon requests media to co-operate as the actress' body arrives at her home for final journey [Watch Video]

In the note, she says life does seem unbearable at times. But she says all women should strive to be the hero of their life. She says no one is worth ending your life for. Urfi Javed says there is light at the end of the tunnel. Urfi Javed says the loved one suffer as someone dies by suicide. Also Read - RIP Tunisha Sharma: Kanwar Dhillon pens heart-wrenching note for late friend; Fahmaan Khan sends strength to the Pandya Store actor

Also Read - Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Actress' uncle reacts on Sheezan M Khan's reported statement that they split over religious differences; says, 'Then why did you start all this?'

Now, Sheezan M Khan is in custody. It seems his deleted Whatsapp chats with his ex-girlfriend are being retrieved by the cops. He was in touch with her in the past month or so. It seems Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan M Khan broke up 15 days back. They had issues with age gap. He is eight years older to her. And it seems he said that he was disturbed by the atmosphere in the country after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walker. The Delhi murder left the nation shaken and how.

There is a demand for a SIT probe in the death. As per postmortem, Tunisha Sharma died by suffocation caused due to hanging. It seems she used a bandage on her hand to hang herself. She has left behind her mother, Vanita Sharma who is in a distraught state.