TV actress Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in Vasai, Mumbai, on Saturday. She hanged herself on the pull-up bar inside her costar and boyfriend Sheezan Khan's makeup room. She was rushed to the nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. She was 20. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sheezan M Khan arrested in Tunisha Sharma suicide case, Abdu Rozik makes grand re-entry on Bigg Boss 16 and more

Speculations had started doing the rounds that Tunisha was pregnant with Sheezan's child, which is why she took such drastic step to end her own life. It has been revealed that Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship. They broke up 15 days before she committed suicide. The actress apparently wanted to marry Sheezan. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan M Khan’s alleged love story drove the actress to depression? Here's a look at the case so far

Tunisha's mother has blamed Sheezan for her daughter's death and asked the police to charge him abetment to suicide. Sheezan has been sent to 4-day police custody by Vasai court in Mumbai. The police don't have any evidence against him as of now. No suicide note was found where Tunisha ended her life. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide: Alleged ex beau Sheezan M Khan not co-operating in the police investigation? [Reports]

On December 24, the Mumbai Police recovered Tunisha's body and they had taken her mortal remains to JJ hospital for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of her death. The procedures were completed in the early hours of December 25 and Tunisha's post-mortem report has confirmed that Tunisha was not pregnant and she passed away due to suffocation after hanging. No injury marks were found on her body. A team of 4-5 doctors were present during the post-mortem, as per India Today report.

Tunisha's mortal remains were to be handed over to her family members around 11 am on Sunday, however, it has now been delayed to Monday. The cremation was supposed to take place around 4 pm on December 25, according to the latest updates, her mortal remains will be cremated on December 26.