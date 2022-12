On December 24, Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her ex-boyfriend and Ali Baba costar Sheezan Khan. After the two broke up 15 days ago, a stressed Tunisha had lapsed into depression that may have led to her taking the extreme step on the eve of Christmas. After the completion of post-mortem in JJ Hospital, Tunisha's mother and other family members reached the government hospital in Bhayandar to receive the late actress' mortal remains. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma suicide: Actress' Ali Baba co-star Sarah Paintal bids painful adieu to her 'didi' in a heartfelt video also featuring Sheezan Khan [Watch]

Tunisha's mother looked in a bad state as her brother and relatives were seen giving her support while walking out of the hospital. When asked about Tunisha's mother's condition, her uncle said, "She is in a terrible state, I don't want to talk about it. Whatever will happen, shall happen after the 28th, Police are doing the investigation." He also revealed that Tunisha's last rites rituals will be performed at the residence around 3-4 pm on December 27 and then they will take her to the crematorium. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma Suicide case: Who is Sheezan Khan? Why has the actress' mother filed a complaint against him? [Watch Video

Soon after her body was found, Tunisha's uncle Sanjeev Kaushal informed the media that almost two weeks ago, she suffered an anxiety attack and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. She informed him and her mother how she was wronged and cheated and the Sharma family has demanded that the culprit responsible for the state of affairs should not be spared. Also Read - Today's Top News in Entertainment: Tunisha Sharma’s mother wants Sheezan punished; Sushant Singh Rajput death 'not suicide but murder' [Watch Video]

Later, Tunisha's mother said in a video-statement that Sheezan had betrayed her daughter, promised to marry her and then used her for 3-4 months before abruptly breaking up. She accused Sheezan of cheating 'my child', and was allegedly involved with some other woman even when he was going steady with Tunisha, and demanded that the police should not spare him.

Among other things that have emerged in the police probe are that the duo had frequent quarrels, but had met for lunch on last Saturday, and hours after that Tunisha was found hanging in one of the toilets on a film set in Vasai area.