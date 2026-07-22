TV Actor Sehban Azim Lathi-Charged at CJP protest, says 'It was an extremely heartbreaking sight'

Read ahead to know about TV actor Sehban Azim getting lathi-charged at the CJP protest in Delhi. Discover more about the actor's experience below.

TV Actor Sehban Azim Lathi-Charged at CJP protest, says 'It was an extremely heartbreaking sight'

The ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest has been making headlines daily, making people aware of what the students are fighting for. Seeing these students stand up against the NEET paper leaks, many celebrities have decided to join the CJP protest to help the cause. TV actor Sehban Azim also attended the peaceful CJP protest, which turned violent later.

The Dill Mill Gayye actor went to Jantar Mantar, Delhi, to take part in CJP’s protest but was met with police brutality and left injured. Azim claimed that he was hit by police while trying to protect two women accompanying him. Let’s dive in to find out more about TV actor Sehban Azim getting lathi-charged at the CJP protest below.

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