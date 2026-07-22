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  • TV Actor Sehban Azim Lathi-Charged at CJP protest, says 'It was an extremely heartbreaking sight'

TV Actor Sehban Azim Lathi-Charged at CJP protest, says 'It was an extremely heartbreaking sight'

Read ahead to know about TV actor Sehban Azim getting lathi-charged at the CJP protest in Delhi. Discover more about the actor's experience below.

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: July 22, 2026 2:20 PM IST
TV Actor Sehban Azim Lathi-Charged at CJP protest, says 'It was an extremely heartbreaking sight'

TV Actor Sehban Azim Lathi-Charged at CJP protest, says 'It was an extremely heartbreaking sight'

The ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest has been making headlines daily, making people aware of what the students are fighting for. Seeing these students stand up against the NEET paper leaks, many celebrities have decided to join the CJP protest to help the cause. TV actor Sehban Azim also attended the peaceful CJP protest, which turned violent later.

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The Dill Mill Gayye actor went to Jantar Mantar, Delhi, to take part in CJP’s protest but was met with police brutality and left injured. Azim claimed that he was hit by police while trying to protect two women accompanying him. Let’s dive in to find out more about TV actor Sehban Azim getting lathi-charged at the CJP protest below.

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TV Actor Sehban Azim Lathi-Charged at CJP protest TV Actor Sehban Azim Lathi-Charged at CJP protest

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About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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