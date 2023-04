TV actress Asha Negi dropped her stunning pictures on Instagram, and her fans are in awe of the girl as she is looking bold and beautiful. While Asha's backless post is receiving a lot of backlash from the netizens who are asking her to buy some clothes and slamming her for not respecting Indian culture and going almost half naked, Asha is facing massive criticism for going bold, and the netizens turn nasty with their comments. TV actress Asha Negi dropped her stunning pictures on Instagram, and her fans are in awe of the girl as she is looking bold and beautiful. While Asha's backless post is receiving a lot of backlash from the netizens who are asking her to buy some clothes and slamming her for not respecting Indian culture and going almost half naked, Asha is facing massive criticism for going bold, and the netizens turn nasty with their comments. Also Read - Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Shraddha Arya and more TV divas whose saree looks have us transfixed [View Pics]

One user commented," You have seriously lost it". Another user said," Nange ho ke breakfast". One more user slammed Asha and mentioned, " Asha negi nahi nangi hona chayie tha". One more social media user bought up her past and turned extremely nasty, " Wo kehte h na insaan pyar me nanga ho jata h .. @rithvik_d ke pyaar mein kya se kya ho gy".Of late, trolling celebs for anything and everything have become a favourite time pass on social media, and this faceless trolling has always been ignored by the celebrities, and that's the right way to do it.