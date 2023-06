Well, being a woman is damn hard, and one can never understand that. She is judged at every phase of her life, and we still have a long way to go to overcome these judgements. TV actress Asha Negi talks about this one popular myth that people have about women that other genders have, and that is how easily they judge her character if she is at the top of her game. This old video of Asha Negi has resurfaced on the internet where she speaks about the sexism that every girl faces. She is seen speaking, "I feel if the girl who achieves success early, despite she being extremely talented, people make judgements that, oh, she must have slept with her boss, or the producer of the director, and that is the reason she has got this film or a higher position". Also Read - TV actress Asha Negi gets badly trolled for posing backless; netizens ask her to ‘Go buy clothes’

Watch the video of Asha Negi talking about how TV actress or woman are judged to be slept with someone who achieves success at an early age.

Asha was seen talking about this in a show where and Genelia Deshmukh were the hosts and Karan Kundrra and Prince Narula were the co-contestants, and they shook their heads in agreement. There have been many TV actresses who have spoken out about these unwanted judgements, and Asha Negi is being hugely lauded for speaking out openly about it. We only hope being vocal will someday change things for the better. Asha Negi gained fame with Pavitra Rishta and became a household name.

Asha has left television long ago, and now she is doing webseries and looking for good roles in Bollywood. The actress often leaves her fans going bonkers with her stunning photoshoot. Asha is getting extremely hotter day after day, and talking about her talent, she has proved her mettle as an actor in every show she has been in.