Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey actress Riya Bhattacharje is pretty famous in the telly world. Lately, she has taken to Instagram to share a cryptic note which has left her fans worried. She posted a serene picture of a painting and in her caption mentioned about falling apart to be on a journey to find her own self. She also told goodbye to her fans and told them to not disturb her.

Is Riya going through something? Is she mentally upset or is bothered about something? No one knows the real details related to the same. The reason behind this cryptic note is not known to anyone, Concerned fans took to the comment section to ask the actress if she was fine and what was the meaning of the caption?

On the work front, the actress is best known for her role in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey. She played the role of a negative character but sadly the show ended in seven months. Talking about the same she further said in an interview with ETimes that every good thing in life ends and one has to accept the same and move ahead in life. The journey of her show was short-lived but she loved every part of the same. It has been upsetting for her and everyone else and came as a shock to her.

She further added that there have been many reasons for a show to go off air. One cannot blame anyone for the same. She is happy with the fact that she had a good team with whom she could work to and make the show happening. She has bonded well with her co-stars and there have been amazing memories that she will always cherish. She is grateful to have got the opportunity to work with these stars who became her family. She is going to miss all and everything about her serial.