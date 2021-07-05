TV actress Shagufta Ali in a major financial crunch because of bad health and no work; sells off car and jewelry for survival

Shagufta Ali, who has worked in several TV shows and films in her career spanning over more than 3 decades, is currently going through a major financial crunch because of her bad health. She has been ill for the last 20 years. He was diagnosed with breast cancer in its third advanced stage. She did come out as a survivor after undergoing major surgery to remove the lump and chemotherapy. She continued to work until the last 4 years took a serious toll on her health and body. Also Read - Jennifer Winget's desi avatar complete with a bindi is a reminder of her Bepannaah beauty - view pics

Six years ago, the actress was diagnosed with diabetes and since then she her health condition has worsened. "Diabetes has affected my feet very badly. I have this numbness in my fit and in between, I used to have terrible pain. My sugar level shoots up because of my stress level. And now it has affected my eyes also and for that I have to go through this treatment," Shagufta told Spotboye.

Shafugta said that when she started working at the age of 17, she had no help. Her father and younger brother have passed away. The person to whom she was supposed to get married also died 8 years back. Still, she was able to help her family and friends in every way possible. But not many knew that she am going through a major financial crunch after she went out of work for the past 4 years because till then she sold a lot of her assets to survive.

"I have sold my car, jewelry and I have been traveling in auto rickshaws if I am going out to the doctor. It's been very hurtful to me because I have been a self-made person. I had no support when I came to this industry and whatever work I have done, I got on merit. I need immediate financial help and also work to survive. I was really confused, honestly If I should come out and ask for help. But I am in need as I have nothing left to sell now. I have taken a loan from the people which I have to repay. Other than that I have to pay house EMI's, medical bills, and other things. The liabilities and responsibilities don't end. Nobody is going to wait until I am going through a financial crisis so let's wait. They want the money," The 54-year-old said.

The actress is currently staying with her ailing mother who is 73-year-old and her cousin's daughter who she has brought up since the beginning. She said that she hasn't gone to somebody personally asking for the help till now. A few people such as Sumeet Raghvan, and , who have been very close to her, have been helping her in these terrible situations. But now her mother needs immediate medical attention and she is now seeking for financial help from others.

"My mother has diabetes, arthritis and a knee problem. I am unable to take her to the doctor. I am getting her medication done by consulting the doctors over the phone who I know in the family. My treatment is also going for eyesight and diabetes. I don't have money for that either," she said adding that the ongoing pandemic situation has also stopped her from looking for work.

"I want financial help and also work. I hope that people will understand my situation and come ahead to support me," Shagufta pleaded.