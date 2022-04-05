TV actress Vibhuti Thakur's phone number gets leaked; Tera Yaar Hoon Main star faces sexual harassment

TV actress Vibhuti Thakur faced sexual harassment after her phone number got leaked online. The actress lodged a complaint against cyberbullying reportedly. The reports claim that Vibhuti filed a complaint about people harassing her and asking for sexual favours after her phone number got leaked online. while talking to TOI, Vibhuti said, " Firstly I thought that it is some kind of prank. I was getting calls from different numbers and people across. But when people started asking me sexual favours, I had an emotional breakdown. I was shattered with these filthy and cheap messages". The Tera Yaar Hoon Main actress even added, " I have filed the complaint on cyber cell and hope they will find the culprit who leaked y number online. I also want them to nab the poet who sent me these dirty and cheap messages". Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's attitude after a photographer gets injured while clicking her MIFFS netizens; say, 'We have had enough of them'

Vibhuti Thakur even took her Instagram and informed her about the sexual harassment that she is facing online, " is has been circulated and my number is made to float around, causing me immense emotional distress.

This is an act of bullying...whoever is doing this it's so shameful... the text on the screenshot itself says "harass " her....and is also demeaning to my dignity as a Woman. ".

She further added " I fail to understand why someone would fall into such sickness, disturbing someone who is only concentrated on herself... Because of this disgraceful act, messages and dm/calls pouring in, so I have decided to file a complaint against the instal page who did this ... letting cybercrime people look into the matter, also action will be taken against all the numbers who are messaging me ... Second pic screenshot is of that person who has done all this. I request all my family, friends and fans as well to complaint this account".

Well, indeed this is atrocious and we hope the actress gets justice and the cyber cell manages to find the culprits who harassed her emotionally.