Well, every body is different and it takes it own sweet time to change especially post pregnancy, however many keep wondering about the dramatic transformation these actresses have post pregnancy and how it that possible, like recently Alia Bhatt had claimed that many people her weight loss post Raha is not natural, and now one television actress is leaving everyone's jaws dropped till the floor with her dramatic weight loss after 9 months of her baby. Vinny Arora Dhoopar, took to her Instagram and shared how she lost 12 plus kgs within 9 months of her post delivery and she cannot handle her excitement. Also Read - Naagin 5: Vinny Arora finds husband Dheeraj Dhoopar sexy as Cheel Aakesh

Watch the video of Vinny Arora Dhoopar’s drastic weight loss transformation within 9 months of her post pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinny Arora Dhoopar (@vinnyaroradhoopar)

"I started working out 6 months PP, we just completed 9 & I’ve lost 12kgs + .. Feel like myself again, physically - mentally. First 45 days @perumalswami_mma made me do some kickass workouts keeping my pace in mind & I lost 7-8kgs promptly, Next 45 days @mindfulwithanuja helped me balance my diet so I don’t feel low on energy & my breastfeeding continues smoothly too. Most of all, I want to thank my family & friends for being so supportive & appreciative. Especially hubby @dheerajdhoopar for never ever pointing out my weight, instead he always told me how beautiful I looked & that I wasn’t fat in the first place. This may sound like an award winning speech cos the feeling isn’t any less (lil happy dance in the end)".

Vinny has been getting mixed response from the netizens and they are questioning the authenticity of the weight loss, while her fans are raving her hard work. Vinny who made this weight loss journey possible shared the detailed information about the weight loss and this only shows the actress is excited and how. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are the classiest and sexiest couple in the TV industry and clearly the hottie is back her shape and only showed nothing can stop you from being FIT and fab.